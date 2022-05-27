Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Position Increased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Bandwidth makes up about 1.3% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Bandwidth worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl Raiford purchased 8,135 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $249,988.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BAND traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,459. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.59 million, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

