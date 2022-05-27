Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after buying an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after buying an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after buying an additional 2,100,656 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.95. 1,189,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,505,656. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $297.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

