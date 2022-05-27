Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $78.52 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $168.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,231,181.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

