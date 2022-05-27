Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) is Forest Hill Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Banner comprises 4.8% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned 0.85% of Banner worth $17,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,100,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,928,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,001,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Banner by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 92,187 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ BANR traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $58.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,730. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

