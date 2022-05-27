Barclays Cuts Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to $26.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GOOS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.82.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $19.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 21.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Canada Goose by 27.1% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 777,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after purchasing an additional 133,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 794.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after acquiring an additional 727,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

