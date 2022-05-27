Barclays Lowers Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) to Hold

Barclays cut shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $54.90 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prosus to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Prosus alerts:

Shares of PROSF stock opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $67.63. Prosus has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $105.83.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.