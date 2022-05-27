Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,767 ($22.23) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($21.39) to GBX 1,600 ($20.13) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($21.14) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.02) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,700.29 ($21.40).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,255 ($15.79) on Monday. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,156.50 ($14.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.93). The stock has a market cap of £6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 23.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,341.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,472.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.11), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($478,723.54). Also, insider Andrew Croft purchased 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,464 ($18.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,961.76 ($2,468.55).

St. James’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.