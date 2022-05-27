Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Jet2 (LON:JET2)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($20.76) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Jet2 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.13) price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,602.50 ($20.16).

Shares of JET2 stock opened at GBX 1,169.50 ($14.72) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -6.37. Jet2 has a 52-week low of GBX 912.40 ($11.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,444.80 ($18.18). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,184.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,181.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

