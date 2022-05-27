Barclays Trims nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Target Price to $44.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,925 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

