Barclays Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $48.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.89.

VFC opened at $48.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. V.F. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average is $62.43.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in V.F. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

