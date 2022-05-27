Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.25.

BASFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €68.00 ($72.34) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Basf from €64.00 ($68.09) to €62.00 ($65.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Basf from €80.00 ($85.11) to €76.50 ($81.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Basf alerts:

BASFY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 186,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,616. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. Basf has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.62 billion for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.54%. On average, analysts predict that Basf will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.6673 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Basf’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Basf (Get Rating)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.