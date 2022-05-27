BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in May

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.48. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $98.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $3.1198 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 68.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BESIY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on BE Semiconductor Industries from €97.00 ($103.19) to €88.00 ($93.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BE Semiconductor Industries from €84.00 ($89.36) to €76.00 ($80.85) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

