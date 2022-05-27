Beaconlight Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Olin accounts for 3.5% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Olin worth $10,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 1,052.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,863 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Olin by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,359 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 158.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after buying an additional 937,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Olin by 202.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Olin by 8,092.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 849,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,847,000 after purchasing an additional 838,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $2,814,910.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,557,793 shares of company stock worth $156,177,226. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

OLN traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.98. The stock had a trading volume of 29,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,652. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLN. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.