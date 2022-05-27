Beaconlight Capital LLC Invests $5.51 Million in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,000. CME Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 88,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,347 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in CME Group by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,723,000 after acquiring an additional 434,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,238,000 after acquiring an additional 377,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 75.3% during the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 701,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,648,000 after acquiring an additional 301,203 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $198.75. 33,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,591. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.84. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,750 shares of company stock worth $2,269,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.14.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

