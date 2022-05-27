Beaconlight Capital LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000. Weatherford International accounts for 0.6% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Weatherford International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1,423.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 12,548.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.63. 14,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,738. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Weatherford International Profile (Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.