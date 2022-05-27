Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.43.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $252.50 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.91.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.