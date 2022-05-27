Beer Money Reaches Market Capitalization of $335,551.71 (BEER)

Beer Money (BEER) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $335,551.71 and approximately $18,199.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 353,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 40,699,999 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

