Belt Finance (BELT) Price Reaches $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Belt Finance (BELT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $151,912.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00002205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,069.79 or 0.03746165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.00516207 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00032113 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009011 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

