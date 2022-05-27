Berenberg Bank Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €30.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TEG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €28.40 ($30.21) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

TEG stock opened at €16.22 ($17.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is €19.68 and its 200 day moving average is €22.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €17.68 ($18.81) and a 1-year high of €29.37 ($31.24).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

