Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 390 ($4.91) to GBX 168 ($2.11) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 297.60 ($3.74).

Trustpilot Group stock opened at GBX 101.40 ($1.28) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 128.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 201.32. Trustpilot Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.75 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 481.80 ($6.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £421.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

