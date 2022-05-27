Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 340 ($4.28) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAML. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.71) to GBX 310 ($3.90) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.33) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

CAML stock opened at GBX 247 ($3.11) on Monday. Central Asia Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 187.47 ($2.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 289 ($3.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 251.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 238.98. The company has a market capitalization of £434.79 million and a P/E ratio of 6.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5%. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is 0.59%.

In related news, insider Mike Armitage acquired 16,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £40,066.88 ($50,417.62).

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

