Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BGRY. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of BGRY opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. Berkshire Grey has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGRY. VK Services LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $397,672,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $268,733,000. Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $100,547,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $19,857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Grey by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,249,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,525 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

