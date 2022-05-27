Berylson Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 28,900 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. JD.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,722 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,735 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,280,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,475,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

JD stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.72. 14,141,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,264,463. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.51. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

