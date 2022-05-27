Berylson Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433,668 shares during the quarter. NMI accounts for about 6.1% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 80.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 45,649 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NMI by 19.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 2.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,077,000 after purchasing an additional 48,016 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,428,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 58.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NMI alerts:

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $33,028.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $743,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 440,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,666. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 49.45% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $127.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.

About NMI (Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.