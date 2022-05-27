Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $76.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Best Buy has outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from its omnichannel capabilities as well as investments in new membership program, technology, advertising and health strategy. These apart, the company’s strong supply-chain expertise, flexible store operating model and the ability to shift quickly to the digital mode constantly support its performance. Although Best Buy’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, both metrics declined year over year. Sales in the quarter were affected by higher constrained inventory and lower store hours in January, due to the omicron-induced staffing headwinds. Margins were soft in the reported quarter. For fiscal 2023, management envisions enterprise revenues of $49.3-$50.8 billion, indicating a decline from the last fiscal year’s figure.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.67.

Best Buy stock opened at $82.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average of $99.76.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

