BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BIGC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.59.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $18.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.90. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $671,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $39,068.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $958,226.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,702. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after purchasing an additional 105,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,250,000 after purchasing an additional 227,703 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,166,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,389,000 after purchasing an additional 410,938 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,721,000 after purchasing an additional 630,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $113,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.