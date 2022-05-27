Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Given New $149.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.73.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $79.01 and a one year high of $151.51. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -9.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.