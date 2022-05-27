Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Trading 50% Higher

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 50% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.64.
About Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL)
