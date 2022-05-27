Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Trading 50% Higher

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 50% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.64.

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; InMotion Connect, a solution to meet the data connectivity and analytics needs of hospitals and healthcare facilities; and InMotion Wrist.

