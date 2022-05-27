BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Update

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 658.8% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Robert Joseph Jackson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 645,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,919.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BK Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 71.0% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 650,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 270,164 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the period. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKTI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.67. BK Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.30.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. BK Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.86%.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

