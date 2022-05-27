Blair William & Co. IL Has $15.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

VOE stock opened at $143.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.19 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

