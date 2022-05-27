BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLSFY traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 567. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.95. BlueScope Steel has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $90.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.8515 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, the Pacific Islands, and Asia. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

