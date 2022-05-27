BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Short Interest Down 86.7% in May

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BNCCORP stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439. BNCCORP has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $117.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a yield of 23.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

