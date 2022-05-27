BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a growth of 920.2% from the April 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 778,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 452,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,692. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.6552 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 8.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.96) to €61.00 ($64.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($63.83) to €63.00 ($67.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BNP Paribas from €64.00 ($68.09) to €66.00 ($70.21) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €62.30 ($66.28) to €64.30 ($68.40) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($72.34) to €71.00 ($75.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.63.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

