BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a growth of 920.2% from the April 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 778,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 452,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,692. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.6552 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 8.69%.
BNP Paribas Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNP Paribas (BNPQY)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.