Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.00 million-$367.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.64 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of BOOT opened at $78.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $65.79 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.84.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,180 shares of company stock worth $2,152,991. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

