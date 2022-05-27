Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.00 million-$367.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.64 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.
BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.67.
Shares of BOOT opened at $78.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $65.79 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.84.
In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,180 shares of company stock worth $2,152,991. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
