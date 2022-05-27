Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,900 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the April 30th total of 743,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Boqii stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 63,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,772. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. Boqii has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Boqii’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, May 31st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 31st.

Boqii ( NYSE:BQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $52.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.23 million. Boqii had a negative return on equity of 89.22% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boqii will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Boqii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 1st quarter worth about $1,460,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Boqii by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 538,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 195,737 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Boqii by 425.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 175,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 142,325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Boqii by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 38,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boqii by 1,237.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 78,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

