BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $992.00 million-$996.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $993.51 million.BOX also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.11-$1.15 EPS.
Shares of BOX traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $26.83. 41,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,095. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -78.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00. BOX has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $33.04.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,480,250.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,930. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
