BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$32.50 and last traded at C$32.50. 1,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.00.
The company has a market cap of C$40.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.52.
BQE Water Company Profile (CVE:BQE)
