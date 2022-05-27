Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Price Target Raised to €100.00 at Berenberg Bank

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €95.00 ($101.06) to €100.00 ($106.38) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brenntag from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Brenntag from €100.00 ($106.38) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Brenntag stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. 57,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.32. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61.

Brenntag ( OTCMKTS:BNTGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 3.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Brenntag will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

