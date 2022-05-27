Bridgetown (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 5,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 8,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridgetown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bridgetown by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bridgetown by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.