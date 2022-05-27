Brokerages Anticipate Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. 369,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,099. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DH. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,512,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,444 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,246,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,245,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

