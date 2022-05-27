Brokerages Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.06. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.42 per share, with a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,011 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,800.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David B. Becker acquired 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $725,973.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 51,314 shares of company stock worth $2,006,573. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INBK stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,623. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $373.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

