Brokerages Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $455.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) to report $455.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.16 million and the highest is $520.04 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $404.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $378.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $880,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 428.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 68,908 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 77.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 622.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 330,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 67,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,232. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.07. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

