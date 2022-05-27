Brokerages Anticipate Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) to Post $0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVCGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.30. Service Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Service Properties Trust.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SVC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. 1,338,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,808. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 96.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 88.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,333,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 626,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,868 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

