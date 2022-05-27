Brokerages Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. Viavi Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

VIAV stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 90,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,629. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.00 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

