Brokerages Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to Announce $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLLGet Rating) will report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 425.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $6.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 301,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,216. The company has a market capitalization of $540.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.