Brokerages Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to Announce $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 425.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $6.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 301,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,216. The company has a market capitalization of $540.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.