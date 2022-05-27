Brokerages Expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.53 Million

Analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) to post sales of $118.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.26 million to $118.80 million. Exponent reported sales of $112.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year sales of $465.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.80 million to $468.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $499.89 million, with estimates ranging from $495.27 million to $504.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPO. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,977. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exponent by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Exponent by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,195,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Exponent by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 78,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Exponent by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

