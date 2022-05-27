Brokerages Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target at $74.57

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACHC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACHC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 355,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average is $62.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

