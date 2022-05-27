Brokerages Set Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Price Target at $252.50

Shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.50.

MKGAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck KGaA from €270.00 ($287.23) to €250.00 ($265.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Shares of MKGAY stock remained flat at $$38.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.