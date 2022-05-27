Brokerages Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) PT at $556.50

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $556.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,407,399,000 after acquiring an additional 45,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,359,000 after purchasing an additional 48,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,388,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in MSCI by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,346,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSCI traded up $11.53 on Tuesday, hitting $444.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,459. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $457.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.68. MSCI has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

About MSCI (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.