Brokerages Set Vincerx, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Target Price at $23.00

Shares of Vincerx, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research analysts have commented on VINC shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Vincerx from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vincerx from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vincerx from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Vincerx from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vincerx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vincerx by 390.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vincerx by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Vincerx in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vincerx stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,277. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.62. Vincerx has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $18.43.

Vincerx (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vincerx will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

